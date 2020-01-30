The Oluwo of Iwo Oba (Dr.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi has called on Yoruba stakeholders to use the newly formed regional security outfit, ‘Amotekun’, to fight ritual killings in the region saying it is deadlier and recurrent than attacks from Fulani herdsmen.

In a statement released by his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, the monarch said; “Amotekun as an institution should be made to fight traditional corruption most especially ritual killings consuming our children’s blood daily. There is blood of innocent people in the street. It is a failure on the part of the government, traditional institution and other stakeholders that no severe legislation is enacted to punish ritual killers and their accomplices.

“I’m not condemning Amotekun but better direction of job specification should be streamlined. It is disheartening we misplaced our priority. Tell me a day you don’t read in the newspaper or hear on the radio of innocent boys and girls been killed by ritual killers with part(s) removed? Maybe we want to traditionally legalize ritual killings or why so silence on such acts perpetrated by fellow human? Or are we all beneficiaries of ritual killings?

“I want to charge all the stakeholders to streamline the activities of Amotekun to prioritize checkmating of ritual killings to protect innocent lives and enact the death penalty for any culprit caught killing human for rituals. I’m not happy with ritual killers. They are not human. The government should help us by enacting a law against ritual killers. Whether male or female, anyone killed by ritual killer is my children. It must stop. Human are not animals that you slaughter, killed and dismembered. It is an aberration. Such is never part of any culture. We should empower Amotekun to challenge such a barbaric act” he stressed.