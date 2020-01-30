About five persons have reportedly died while 12 others sustained serious injuries in a road accident that occurred in central Zambia’s Chibombo district.

The accident happened on Wednesday afternoon along a main road when a truck failed to stop at a junction and hit two other vehicles, the police said on Thursday.

Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Mwata-Katongo revealed that the truck also hit people who were at a nearby market, leaving five dead and 12 others seriously injured.

Rate of road traffic accidents in Zambia is high, as in 2019 alone, the country recorded 30,648 road traffic accidents in which 1,746 people died, media reports revealed.