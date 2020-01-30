The people of the Guinea Conakry community in Nigeria have asked President Buhari and other African leaders to help stop their 81-year-old President, Alpha Condé, from actualizing his dream of seeking a third term in office.

Condé, who is Guinea’s first democratically elected president, threw the country into great turmoil recently after he announced plans to seek a referendum to extend his stay in office.

At a protest held in Abuja, the Leader of the Guinea Conakry community in Nigeria, Mohammed Bah, said;

“We are calling on ECOWAS, African Union, United Nations, and other African leaders to prevail on Condé to hand over governance.?? The President wants to tamper with the constitution and by the end of his second term, he is trying to organise a referendum to have another 5-6 year term so that he can be president for life and create a kingdom for himself. But all Guineans across the world are against it.

I want to send a message from Abuja that the times are critical for us in Guinea Conakry. Things are very bad there. The country is burning. We are calling on the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, and other African leaders to put hands together before the country burn down.

The international community should intervene now before it is too late. Someone needs to stand up now. We wish this message would be heard.”

Condé was elected as President of Guinea in 2010 for a five-year term. He was reelected in 2015 and his tenure is expected to elapse in December this year.