Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has inauguration 17 new Commissioners who will serve on the State Executive Council in the next four years.

The swearing in ceremony was performed on Wednesday at the Government House, Lokoja.

After administering their oat of office, the commissioners were assigned their various ministries. They are:

Muhammed Sani Ibrahim, SAN, Attorney General, and Commissioner for Justice; Asiru Asiwaju Idris, Finance, Budget and Economic Planning; Saka Haruna, Health; Abdulsalam Ozigi Deedat, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Daniel Oneal Ejigbo, Rural Development; Abubakar Sadiq Ohere, Works and Housing; Kingsley Olorunfemi Fanwo, Information; David Apeh, Agriculture; Wemi Jones Ojo, Education, Science and Technology; Omofaiye Adewale, Environment; Isah Idachaba, Culture and Tourism; Joseph Baron Okwoli, Transportation; Gabriel Yunusa Olofu, Commerce and Industry; Fatima Kabir Buba, Women Affairs and Social Development; Abdulmumin Danga, Water Resources; Idris Musa, Youths and Sports Development and Abubakar Bashir Mohammed, Solid Minerals and Natural Resources.