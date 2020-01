Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur, and author Toke Makinwa is out with her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments, featuring MC and model Uti Nwachukwu.

In this episode, the duo answers questions from fans, while giving their varying opinion on the different issues. The chemistry between Toke and Uti is admirable.

Watch the visual here.

The 35-year-old who was formerly married to Maje Ayida released her book ‘On Becoming’ in November 2016.