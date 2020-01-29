Nigerian actress Nse Ikpe-Etim who came into prominence in 2008 for her role in Reloaded, is baring it all in this tell it all interview.

The 45-year-old who was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 5th and 8th Africa Movie Academy Awards for her role in Reloaded and Mr. and Mrs., respectively shares her personal struggles and how she’s going about her life and career in Nollywood.

Watch Nse’s chat with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on “Rubbin Minds” as she reveals plans for her film comeback.