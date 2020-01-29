Critically-acclaimed movie, Joseph, has been premiered at Filmhouse Cinemas, Landmark Village, Lagos to an audience of art journalists, movie critics, culture enthusiasts, and cinema lovers on 24th of January, 2020.

“Joseph“ tells an inspiring story of self-discovery, which chronicles one man’s journey as he breaks through parental, societal and cultural boundaries to find his true identity, is set to premiere in Nigeria this January.

The movie details the life of a young, successful medical doctor in the Caribbean whose curiosity about Africa drives him to set out for the unknown. Defiant and rebellious, Joseph dismisses the warnings and threats of his affluent medically-inclined family to seek reconnection to his ancestral roots and discover his true purpose. Joseph surveys the central character’s journey to his land of origin, regaling viewers with tales of love, acceptance, and freedom.

Shot in Jamaica, Barbados, and across west Africa, Joseph touches a gamut of relatable subject areas, from parental pressure and societal expectations, to sibling rivalry, love and deception.

With successful cinema openings in the Caribbean and Ghana, and an exemplary pool of Nollywood and Caribbean talent, including Mawuli Gavor, Kevoy Burton and international singer/songwriter Shontelle.

Joseph which is now showing in cinemas nationwide is set to wow audiences across Nigeria.

The film has been selected for screening at the largest Black film festival in the USA, the Pan African Film Festival in Los Angeles (11-23 February).

Check out the trailer;