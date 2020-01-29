Suspected robbers have shot dead a National Youth Service Corps member in Osun State.

The deceased, Adebayo Mukaila was sad to own a container made-shop at Omo-west street close to the NYSC Secretariat in the state capital, where he sold recharge.cards, cable subscription and also engaged in money transfer.

It was gathered that Mukaila, popularly called Alfa on the street was attacked after closing his shop around 11 pm on Tuesday by the hoodlums.

It was learnt that after forcefully taking the deceased’s bag, containing cash, POS machine, recharge cards and a bunch of keys, the two-man robbers shot him on the head before dashing away on a motorcycle.

Idowu Korede, an eye witness told the Vanguard that the incident occurred late in the night and that the sound of the gunshot was too audible but that no one could come out of the house, adding that the deceased daughter (name withheld) was with him when he was shot and was crying for help after the robbers left the scene.

“We all heard a loud bang and we decided to stay off believing some cultists have started their usual rivalry clash but a few minutes later a little girl was crying for help and residents rushed to the scene. Mukaila’s body was discovered on the floor with gun injury on his head and his body was rushed to the hospital but he was pronounced dead.

“The incident was unfortunate, we observe the night prayer together at the mosque before he returned to the shop and whenever he stayed late, he sleeps over at his parent’s house located few metres from his shop”, he added.

An official of the Public Relations Unit of the state NYSC confirmed the incident.