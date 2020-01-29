By Kazeem Ugbodaga

A massive fire has razed the popular Balogun Market on Lagos Island, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, with eight buildings burnt and properties worth multi-million naira destroyed.

Thick smokes and balls of fire bellowed the atmosphere as fire fighters and emergency responders battle to salvage traders’ wares.

Already, eight buildings have been razed by the rampaging inferno, with traders watching akimbo as their wares go up in flames.

The fire started in a four-storey plaza at Martin Street, beside Great Nigeria Limited, Leventis Bus Stop, Lagos Island.

Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, spokesman, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, said on arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that a four-storey plaza had been gutted by fire.

He said the cause was as a result of improper storage of fuel.

“This fire has escalated to adjoining buildings totaling seven (7) in number and now is being contained by the Emergency responders-Lagos State Fire Service and the Federal Fire Service and NPA Fire Service. Seven buildings are affected and one has collapsed.

“All responders are on ground and progress is being made. We urge for calm and will provide further updates,” said Oke-Osanyintolu, LASEMA’s Director General.