The social media is on fire over comment by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, that he once asked his son to sack his female sectary in order to avoid infidelity.

While teaching couples, via his verified Twitter account on Wednesday, Adeboye said said “if there is any fellow aside from your spouse you are admiring unduly, you must see such a person as the devil and get rid of them immediately.”

Adeboye, however, stepped on some toes as he revealed that he once asked his son to sack a female because he was admiring her.

He said: “Today, I will be focusing on the married. It is sad that many married people are still having crushes with persons apart from their spouses.

“If there is any fellow aside from your spouse you are admiring unduly, you must see such a person as the devil and get rid of them immediately.

“One of my sons once told me that he was always excited to resume in the office every Monday because he would get to see his secretary again. I told him to fire her immediately. Nothing and no one is worth your marriage.

“What is a married woman doing on the phone with another man for countless minutes? Why would a married man be spending so much time with another man’s wife? Why would you prefer to discuss intimate issues with your “friend” of the opposite sex instead of your God-given spouse?

“Oh, you may say “I am not doing anything with the fellow; we are just friends.” That is exactly where it starts from. The devil knows you are a Christian and would not fall for someone just like that.

“So, he makes you become good friends with the fellow and before you know it, you would have fallen. May you not fall for any strategy of the devil in the mighty name of Jesus. If you have any friend that you talk to more than your spouse, break that friendship now.”

Reacting to the Adeboye’s advice to one of his sons, some people believed the cleric gave a lopsided judgement while some said he was Biblically correct.

A Twitter user wrote: “I just read Pastor Adeboye thread and I am not satisfied with the man sacking the woman because he couldn’t control himself, instead he could have helped her secure a job in another place or change her dept and as for the other tweets below, it’s facts but that first tweet…..Nahhh!”

If we start to fire everybody based on crush…..most pretty women and good looking men will be jobless. Pastor Adeboye yarned trash right there….so lets move on. 🙏🏾 — 😁🖕 (@Ferdy_7th) January 29, 2020

Pastor Adeboye asked his son to fire his secretary because he couldn’t control the ecstasy of working around her.

An innocent woman lost her job for nothing and people are replying, “More grace to Daddy.” I don’t understand, grace to fire more innocent people?? — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@cliqik) January 29, 2020

You’re angry because a Pastor Adeboye said one of his sons should fire a lady he was crushing on despite being married. You people will still come back days later to drag female secretaries for sleeping with your husbands. Do you hate the message or you hate the messenger…. — Dr. Oluwafemi Anthony (@RealSOK_) January 29, 2020

I’m not even surprised people are defending Pastor Adeboye.

It’s the norm.

Nigerians will contort themselves into unbelievable positions b4 they’ll admit any fault in their religious leaders. Let me catch u idiots tweeting about the oppression of the poor again on this app. — Adunni Achebe (@Adunni_Achebe) January 29, 2020

Most of you females coming after Pastor Adeboye for his tweet won’t even let your maid stay a second more in your house if you notice her being too friendly with your husband.

“Let her who is without sin be the first to cast a stone” — Amber_Jay (@_Copah_Jay) January 29, 2020

Pastor Adeboye you told your Son to fire a Lady that is innocently working to make ends meet, she should be rendered Jobless for no reason 🙄🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/HqKNbdIMqd — King Nonny 👑 (@Zaddy_nomso) January 29, 2020