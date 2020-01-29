What is a married woman doing on the phone with another man for countless minutes, Pastor E. A Adeboye asks

The social media is on fire over comment by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, that he once asked his son to sack his female sectary in order to avoid infidelity.

While teaching couples, via his verified Twitter account on Wednesday, Adeboye said said “if there is any fellow aside from your spouse you are admiring unduly, you must see such a person as the devil and get rid of them immediately.”

Adeboye, however, stepped on some toes as he revealed that he once asked his son to sack a female because he was admiring her.

He said: “Today, I will be focusing on the married. It is sad that many married people are still having crushes with persons apart from their spouses.

“If there is any fellow aside from your spouse you are admiring unduly, you must see such a person as the devil and get rid of them immediately.

“One of my sons once told me that he was always excited to resume in the office every Monday because he would get to see his secretary again. I told him to fire her immediately. Nothing and no one is worth your marriage.

“What is a married woman doing on the phone with another man for countless minutes? Why would a married man be spending so much time with another man’s wife? Why would you prefer to discuss intimate issues with your “friend” of the opposite sex instead of your God-given spouse?

“Oh, you may say “I am not doing anything with the fellow; we are just friends.” That is exactly where it starts from. The devil knows you are a Christian and would not fall for someone just like that.

“So, he makes you become good friends with the fellow and before you know it, you would have fallen. May you not fall for any strategy of the devil in the mighty name of Jesus. If you have any friend that you talk to more than your spouse, break that friendship now.”

Reacting to the Adeboye’s advice to one of his sons, some people believed the cleric gave a lopsided judgement while some said he was Biblically correct.

A Twitter user wrote: “I just read Pastor Adeboye thread and I am not satisfied with the man sacking the woman because he couldn’t control himself, instead he could have helped her secure a job in another place or change her dept and as for the other tweets below, it’s facts but that first tweet…..Nahhh!”