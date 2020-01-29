A Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out a lawsuit seeking to sack Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege on grounds of being convicted in the United States of America.

The presiding judge, Justice Othman Musa held that the plaintiff wasted the court’s time because the Deputy Senate President was never convicted by any court of law nor was he under any criminal sentence. He thereafter ordered the plaintiff to pay a sum of N1million to Senator Omo-Agege as damages for the lawsuit.

Justice Musa added that the conviction which can stop a Nigerian from holding a political office for 10 years is that made by a Nigerian court.