Fire Department Inc boss Paul Okoye popular as RudeBoy drops his first single for the decade and it is titled ‘Take It’.
Listen to the chrisstringz produced joint which is specially dedicated to the ladies here.
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 1:40 pm | Entertainment | 0 Comment(s)
