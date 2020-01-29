Austrian Dominic Thiem has defeated World number one Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, outclassing the Spaniard in a four set thriller, that lasted over four hours.
Thiem, seeded fifth won 7-6 7-6 4-6 7-6(8-6).
More to follow
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
