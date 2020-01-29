The monthly allowance of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members is now N33,000.

The Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, disclosed this during a meeting with some corps members at the service’s Bauchi State Secretariat.

Brigadier General Ibrahim, who was on a working visit to the state, cleared the air on the amount approved as monthly allowance for corps members.

He explained that the approval was made in line with the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage by the Federal Government.

Ibrahim noted that contrary to the various amounts being circulated on social media, the sum of N33,000 had been approved as the new rate.

He stressed that provision had been made for the new allowance in the year 2020 Budget, adding that payment would commence as soon as funds were released by the appropriate authorities.

The NYSC boss advised the corps members to be security conscious at all times, as well as warned against rumour-mongering and negative usage of the social media.

He also urged them to avoid unauthorised journeys and when authorised to travel, not to do so at night because of the inherent danger–The Will.com