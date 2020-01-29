The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has vowed to appeal the court ruling that discharged and acquitted one Mansur Mahmood, the accountant of Ringim Emirate Council of Jigawa State who was set free from N12.4million alleged fraud by Justice Ado Yusuf of the Jigawa State High Court.

Mahmood was arraigned on October 9, 2019, on a one-count charge bordering on cheating under the Penal Code Law, an offence which the accused pleaded not guilty.

Prosecution counsel, Zarami Mohammed, presented four witnesses and tendered seven exhibits.

The defence counsel opted for a no-case submission and subsequently written addresses were filed and adopted, before the case was adjourned to January 23, 2020, for the ruling.

While ruling on the matter, Justice Yusuf discharged and acquitted the accused on the grounds that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubts.

The court in an attempt to justify its decision described the testimony of the fourth prosecution witness (PW4), who is the investigation officer (IO) of the case as hearsay.

The anti-graft agency which was dissatisfied with the ruling immediately applied for the record of court proceedings in order to appeal the ruling of the court.