Love & Hip Hop New York star, Mendeecess Harris who was sentenced to eight years and one month has reportedly been released from prison after 4-years.

According to TMZ, Mendeecess who is now united with his family served only 4-years.

In 2015, he was sent to prison plus five years of supervised release for drug trafficking as well as a $5 million dollar fine. The judge also gave him 15 months credit for time already served behind bars.

At that time, he agreed to forfeit the $171,000 he made from the television show, along with a 2011 Audi R8 sports car worth $111,000 after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess heroin and cocaine.

He was involved in drug trafficking from 2005 until 2012, including from 2006 to 2008 when he was part of an operation that distributed drugs in the upstate city of Rochester.