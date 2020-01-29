Vanessa, grieving wife of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, finally broke her silence on Wednesday as she replaced her profile picture on Instagram with an emotional one that brings memories of her husband and daughter, Gianna.

Both Kobe and Gianna died in the helicopter crash on Sunday morning.

TMZ reported that the photo was taken at the 2016 NBA All-Star Game in Toronto.

In the picture, Kobe is embracing his daughter. She has her arm on his shoulder and he is looking down at her lovingly.

Vanessa has not yet spoken publicly about the loss of Kobe and Gigi. Some reports said she has been crying all the time, unable to compose herself.

The devastating helicopter crash occurred Sunday morning in Calabasas, California, claiming the lives of nine people. The victims have been identified as Kobe Bryant, Gigi Bryant, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and the pilot, Ara Zobayan.

Bryant met Vanessa back in 1999 when she was 17 and was working as a background model on a music video.

They got engaged six months later and married in 2001.

The couple have four children together: Gianna, 13, who was killed alongside her father, Natalia, 17, three-year-old Bianka and seven-month-old Capri.