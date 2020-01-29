The Los Angeles County coroner’s office said rescuers have recovered the bodies of all nine victims from the helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13 year-old daughter Gianni and seven others.

In a statement by information officer, Sarah Ardalani, the coroner’s office said three bodies were retrieved from the scattered wreckage by a special response team on Sunday – the day of the crash.

The remaining six were located as the search resumed in rugged terrain Monday.

The coroner’s office said the remains were ‘removed from the crash site and transported to the department’s forensic science centre’ for examination and identification.

Bryant, 41, was travelling with his daughter and seven other passengers and crew when the Sikorsky S-76 slammed into a rugged hillside in thick fog in Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles.

Also killed were John Altobelli, 56, longtime head coach of Southern California’s Orange Coast College baseball team; his wife, Keri; and daughter, Alyssa, who played on the same basketball team as Bryant’s daughter; and Christina Mauser, a girls’ basketball coach at a Southern California elementary school.

Another young player, Payton Chester, was also killed in the crash along with her mother Sarah Chester.

The coroner’s statement:

Currently, investigators are actively working on identifying the decedents. Additionally, body examinations are in progress.

The Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner will provide immediate updates on the names of the decedents as soon as they are officially verified and their next of kin have been notified.

Also, updates will be posted on the department’s official Twitter page @lacountymec.

Any media inquiries about the crash can be sent to pio@coroner.lacounty.gov.