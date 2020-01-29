Some chieftains of Kano state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday sought the support of the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole to endorse reelected Rep. Hassan Doguwa, to retain his majority leadership position in the House.

The party’s delegation led by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, said this when he presented Doguwa’s certificate of return to Oshiomhole in Abuja.

It would be recalled that the Court of Appeal voided the election of Rep. Doguwa representing Tudun Wada/Doguwa Federal Constituency.

The court also called for a rerun in which he scored 66,667 votes to defeat his closest rival, Alhaji Yushau Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ganduje said their visit was to present the certificate of return given to Doguwa by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to Oshiomhole.

He said the visit was also to seek for the party’s support as Doguwa remained an applicant for Majority Leadership position in the House of Representatives.

Responding, Oshiomhole said that the leadership of the House of Representatives did not fill the position of its majority leadership position because it held Doguwa in high esteem.

“Let me say that from the reaction of your colleagues, the Speaker was in Kano, the Deputy Leader was also in Kano and it was not for nothing that they chose not to fill that position because like members of your constituency who elected you, they were also waiting to reelect you.

“I believe that God gave you a second chance. That the Speaker was in Kano means that he holds you in high esteem.

“They deliberately decided not to fill the vacancy and just like us, they were confident that the people of your constituency will return you to the House. I don’t think I should say more than that,” he said.