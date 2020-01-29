Football legend and former England star, Rio Ferdinand, will be in Lagos, Nigeria to host one of football’s biggest superstars and Guinness Global Ambassador, Guinness Night Football Pan-African extravaganza scheduled to hold on January 31, 2020.

According to the organizers of the event, the former Manchester United defender is expected to arrive Lagos on Friday.

The event will also have celebrity artistes from across Africa – Sauti Sol of Kenya, Bebe Cool of Uganda, Salatiel of Cameroun as well as Ajara Njoya of the Cameroun Lioness – who will join our very own Davido on stage in a music and football fest like none ever seen before.

Over the last four weeks; footballers, fans and spectators alike have joined in the vibe to participate in a series of engaging and immersive night-time soccer events – all powered by Guinness. Football, music, games, experimental meals made with Foreign Extra Stout and body art have been some of the unforgettable highlights of these glow-in-the-dark events.

The 41-year-old expressed how excited he was with his next visit which was in December 2018 and how much he enjoyed it.

“The last time I came to Lagos, it was such a vibrant city man,” the former defender said.

Nigeriaaaaaaaa See You Thursday Evening… big weekend ahead!

Looking forward to coming back

🤜🏽 🇳🇬 ✈️ #Nigeria #RioReturns pic.twitter.com/tbuMxl74Or — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 28, 2020