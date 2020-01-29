Grammy winner and Beninese singer, Angelique Kidjo has visited Lagos, Nigeria and she spoke Yoruba during an interview at Smooth FM Radio station in Lagos, on Wednesday.

That should not be a surprise as Kidjo was born by a Yoruba woman in Ouidah, Benin Republic. Her father is from the Fon people of Ouidah. She had also released several hits with Yoruba lyrics, such as the single Agolo in the album Aye, Ore Mi etc. Agolo won her the first Grammy in 1994.

She also released Ewa Ka Djo (Let’s Dance) in 1985.

The legendary songwriter who said she last visited Nigeria when she was 13-year-old revealed she will be performing live in the Western part of Nigeria for the first time.

“This is my first time playing in Lagos. The last time I was here was in 1973. I left here at 13 years old,” she said.

The singer also claimed her father was “too afraid” of her mum bringing her here as a child because he feared if she comes here, she won’t want to go back to resume school.

