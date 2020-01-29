President Donald Trump has gone ballistic over his former national security adviser John Bolton, as the likelihood of his being subpoenaed to give evidence in his impeachment trial increases.

In two tweets on Wednesday, Trump painted a grovelling image of Bolton, who begged him for a job.

Trump tweeted: “For a guy who couldn’t get approved for the Ambassador to the U.N. years ago, couldn’t get approved for anything since, ‘begged’ me for a non Senate approved job, which I gave him despite many saying ‘Don’t do it, sir,’ takes the job, mistakenly says ‘Libyan Model’ on T.V. and many more mistakes of judgement, gets fired because frankly, if I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now, and goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book. All Classified National Security. Who would do this?”

In other tweets, Trump tried to appeal to his Republican senators not to allow themselves to be swayed by the Democrats, by allowing new witnesses in his trial.

“No matter how many witnesses you give the Democrats, no matter how much information is given, like the quickly produced Transcripts, it will NEVER be enough for them. They will always scream UNFAIR. The Impeachment Hoax is just another political CON JOB!”, he wrote.

Then added: “Remember Republicans, the Democrats already had 17 witnesses, we were given NONE! Witnesses are up to the House, not up to the Senate. Don’t let the Dems play you!”.

But he did not add that he was the one that blocked the witnesses from the executive.

Trump’s tirade against Bolton may have been informed by reports that some Republican Senators have decided to join Democrats to ask for witnesses to have a fair trial.

Besides, opinion polls indicated that more than 75 per cent of American voters want the Senate to call witnesses to know the truth about Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

One of those witnesses waiting to give testimony is former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

He revealed in his forthcoming book that Trump explicitly tied Ukraine aid to an investigation of Joe Biden.