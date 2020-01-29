The Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, arrested a 33-year-old landlord, Stanley Ejike Awam and 10 of his tenants, who are suspected to be internet fraudsters.

Awam was apprehended for allegedly providing shelter in a six-flat two-storey building for the suspects.

The 10 suspects popularly known as Yahoo Boys were picked in Ibadan following intelligence on their alleged illegal activities.

The EFCC identified them as: Henry Echefu, Usman Mustapha, Adeleke David, Olafuyi Josiah, Shorefire Ayokunmi, Riliwan Ajao, Abulsalam Abubakar and Lukeman Salam. Others are Adeyemo Muktarh and Bashir Mohammed.

Muktarh and Mohammed were picked up at Eleyele and Old Bodija areas of the ancient city. Items recovered from them include three exotic cars, laptops, mobile phones and land documents.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Also today in Ajah, Lagos, the EFCC arrested 10 cyber criminal suspects at Westwood Estate.