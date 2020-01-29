In their latest crackdown on Nigeria’s cybercriminals, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, today arrested 10 suspects in Lagos.

The suspects were arrested in Westwood Estate, Ajah, Lagos in a sting operation.

The arrests followed intelligence report received by the Commission about their alleged involvement in cyber crime.

Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include a car, laptops and mobile phones.

The suspects will soon be arraigned in court, the EFCC spokesman Tony Orilade said.

He did not identify any of the suspect.