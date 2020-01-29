Around 20 people who are Manchester United fans and believed to be part of a hooligan group known as the ‘Men In Black’ attacked the home of the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward on Tuesday evening.

The group marched on Woodward’s home in Cheshire and at least one red flare was thrown over the gate at the front of the property while red paint was sprayed over the intercom.

According to The Sun, a firework was also set off in the direction of the house.

Woodward and his family were not in the property at the time of the attack, according to widespread reports.

A statement from United read: ‘Manchester United Football Club have tonight been made aware of the incident outside the home of one of our employees.

‘We know that the football world will unite behind us as we work with Greater Manchester Police to identify the perpetrators of this unwarranted attack. ‘Anybody found guilty of a criminal offence, or found to be trespassing on this property, will be banned for life by The Club and may face prosecution.

‘Fans expressing opinion is one thing, criminal damage and intent to endanger life is another. There is simply no excuse for this.’

Manchester United’s supporters have directed their anger towards Ed Woodward and the club’s owners, the Glazer family at Old Trafford in recent weeks

During the side’s 2-0 defeat to Burnley last week at Old Trafford, United fans chanted about killing Woodward and the Glazer family, Metro UK reported.

Manchester United are currently fifth on the Premier League standing, having lost 8 out of 24 matches.

Manchester United are also through to the fifth round of FA Cup, while all attention now turns to a must overturn two-goal deficit against Manchester City if they want to reach the Carabao Cup final tonight.