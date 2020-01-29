Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze and Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and a pastor have had a public disagreement over their interpretation of the Bible scriptures.
Daddy Freeze tagged Reno Omokri in a post shared by popular social media influencer, Tunde Ednut asking a biblical question regarding the creation story. The question sought an answer to who Cain married since his parents Adam and Eve were the “only two people created by God” in the book of Genesis.
Dear @renoomokri and @tundeednut. – I saw my brother Reno’s answer on this post saying scripture never said there were 4 people on earth, he also went on to say that the Hebrew and Ethiopic theology only kept male genealogy and I totally disagree with this thesis, as first of all, it’s not accurate, because the scripture does mention that Adam had daughters. The only problem is; Adam had daughters AFTER his son Cain, NOT before Cain had his own children. [◄ Genesis 5:4 ► NIV After Seth was born, Adam lived 800 years and had other sons and daughters.] So it is impossible to say Cain married one of his sisters as this is not scripturally accurate. – The biggest elephant in the room that my brother Reno didn’t acknowledge, is the fact that the book of Genesis was NEVER found complete. As a matter of fact, the scroll where Genesis was written had entire portions missing and these portions were filled up not by the Holy Spirit, rather, by what men thought would be the best possible fit, hence the scriptural discrepancy found in Genesis 1 where the scriptures say God created both male and female together. [◄ Genesis 1:27 ► NLT So God created human beings in his own image. In the image of God he created them; male and female he created them.] And then in the next chapter the man was now alone??? After male and female were created??? [◄ Genesis 2:18 ► NLT Then the LORD God said, “It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper who is just right for him.”] The truth that we cannot ignore, is an entire portion of documented scripture is missing in between both chapters. Many Christian theologians have suggested that Genesis chapter 2 is a detailed explanation of Genesis 1, but I’m not buying this as I know the history of the book. – This discrepancy in the Genesis account has led to many fables inside and outside Christianity, a notable one being the story of Lilith, presumed to be Adam’s first wife, based on what is generally considered ‘uninspired Jewish folklore’. How do we debunk this? To be honest, we can’t! This is because of the missing portions of scripture, we also can’t accept it…… to be continued in next post.
Reno replied by insinuating that Cain married his sister because “In those days, people married their sisters.”
Daddy Freeze who did not agree with Reno took to his Instagram account to poke holes in Reno’s answer, saying Adam had daughters after Cain already had his own children so Cain couldn’t have married his sister.
“The only problem is; Adam had daughters AFTER his son Cain, NOT before Cain had his own children.”
Daddy Freeze added that it is “impossible to say Cain married one of his sisters as this is not scripturally accurate.”
He went on to say that there are “missing portions of the scripture” and this makes it harder to arrive at an answer.
He added: “The biggest elephant in the room that my brother Reno didn’t acknowledge is the fact that the book of Genesis was NEVER found complete.”
Reno didn’t seem too pleased with Daddy Freeze’s post publicly disagreeing with him so he addressed it by saying, “@Daddyfreeze. You know that I have NEVER responded to anything concerning you without first trying to reach you privately. This morning I called you twice. You did not pick up. If you did, I would have explained these things to you without going public.”
Reno also faulted Daddy Freeze’s submission that there are missing parts of the book of Genesis.
He added in his reply to Daddy Freeze: “My question to you is this: Are you arguing to win an argument or to find out the truth?”
He went on to say to Freeze, “You know me personally. I am not an internet-based researcher. I visited Ethiopia 7 times for research purposes. I went on research trips to Israel, Palestine, Egypt, Rome, and The Vatican, and Greece.
In response, Daddy Freeze wrote: “@Renoomokri, you often don’t need to move from a spot to receive revelation. Traveling is not the essence.
Freeze also acknowledged that he missed Reno Omokri’s call and only saw much later that he had tried to call him.
In his reply to Reno, Freeze also insisted that “the book of genesis is incomplete.”
Continued from previous post. Apologies for the delay it’s been a busy day for me. – Dear @renoomokri, we cannot rule out the existence of Lilith by making a disquisition out of Genesis, which is quite fragmentary, especially as there is existing scriptural reference to Lilith [וְעָלְתָ֤ה], in the Hebrew script (Isiah 34:14); mistranslated by most modern bibles to mean the ‘night creature’ – When next you travel to Israel, kindly get a scholar to translate this line for you: לִּילִ֔ית וּמָצְאָ֥ה לָ֖הּ מָנֽוֹחַ׃ – Speaking of traveling, you stated: “I’m not an internet based researcher. I have visited Ethiopia 7 times for research purposes. I went on research trips to Israel, Palestine, Egypt, Rome, The Vatican and Greece.” – Although travel for research is invaluable, ruling out the inestimable advantage the birds eye perspective that the internet and documentaries offer you, is perilous! Opting to abandon them as a dependable tool for research certainty can leave us with a skeptical paradox, that leads to biases resulting from fixation on certain specified facts, while clearly ignoring others. – Now, to MY knowledge not only are there missing parts of scripture, entire chapters; even entire books are known to have been removed and there is no known original copy of any of the books of the Bible, NONE! – I never averred that Lilith was Adams first wife, I only highlighted the paucity of scripture available to make a concrete argument for or against this thesis. – In the absence of this, what we are doing is transferring people from one religious box into another; in the process losing souls meant to be won. – You must understand that modern day Christians ask questions and the submission you gave was simply not good enough in the light of the dilemma presented. The fact that only males were mentioned cant even be considered circumstantial evidence as Adam had no daughter before Seth! – פָגְשׁ֤וּ צִיִּים֙ אֶת־אִיִּ֔ים וְשָׂעִ֖יר עַל־רֵעֵ֣הוּ יִקְרָ֑א אַךְ־שָׁם֙ הִרְגִּ֣יעָה לִּילִ֔ית וּמָצְאָ֥ה לָ֖הּ מָנֽוֹחַ׃ Translation: Wildcats shall meet hyenas, Goat-demons shall greet each other; There too the lilith shall repose And find herself a resting place ~FRZ
