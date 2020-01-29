Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A Coalition of Civil Societies Organizations in Rivers State has called on Governor Nyesom Wike to set up a Judicial Commission Inquiry to probe the alleged torture to death of the late Chima Ikwunado, Auto-Mechanic, in the cell of the Eagle Crack (E-Crack) Unit of the Rivers State Police Command.

The proposed Judicial Commission of Inquiry is also to probe the alleged torture of four others, popularly known as the “Ikokwu 4” and life-threatening injuries they are nursing in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre on trumped-up charges of armed robbery and cultism.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Comrade Enefaa Georgewill at press conference in Port Harcourt also urged the state Governor, Wike, to direct the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Zacheus Adango, to set machinery in motion to ensure the urgent release of the “Ikokwu 4” before they die of injuries inflicted on them by E-Crack Unit.

The Coalition of the Civil Societies Organizations has declared today, Wednesday, January 29 as “Black Wednesday” to bring the attention of the Rivers Government and Public on the campaign against torture by Police and plight of “Ikokwu 4” allegedly brutalized by Police and still in detention.

The Wife of the late Chima Ikwunado, the auto-Mechanic, Adaugo Chima Ikwunado has dismissed the claims that her husband died of diabetes as fake because in November last year, her husband had done sugar level laboratory test that declared him normal.