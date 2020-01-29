By Okafor Ofiebor

The Rivers State Government has confirmed three persons dead in an outbreak Lassa Fever in the State.

The Acting Permanent Secretary ,Ministry of Health, Dr Chinwe Atata, confirmed this on Wednesday during a press briefing to give an update on the status of the disease in the State.

She told newsmen in Port Harcourt that the ministry had earlier begun proactive effort o contain the outbreak.

Atata said “we have received preliminary confirmation that three of the samples tested positive to Lassa virus, the Rivers State Public Health Emergency Operation Centre had earlier commenced proactive effort for containment of the outbreak.

”All hands are on deck for facility decontamination, line-listing, presumptive prophylaxis and surveillance to ensure public health safety and security of people.”

Atata, who is also Director Planning, Research and Statistics assured that the state had procured large quantities of anti-viral agents, adding that isolated centres had also been setup across teaching hospitals in the State.

In her words: ”the state has procured large quantities of antiviral agents and isolation centres have been designated and are being setup across the teaching hospitals in state in case of any eventuality, the state government is doing everything to contain the Lassa virus.”

She called on residents of Rivers to continue all necessary preventive measures and enjoined all to promote good community hygiene to prevent rodents from entering homes.