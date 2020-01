Another small plane has crashed near Springfield, Illinois, United States.

Emergency crews responded to a distress call on Tuesday.

According to the FAA, the twin-engine Piper Aerostar went down in a field while on approach to the Springfield airport. The extent of casualties is yet unknown.

The plane departed from Huntsville, Alabama.

The Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport Authority’s Executive Director Mark Hanna said they were told about it shortly after 3 p.m. He said it went down east of Lake Springfield.