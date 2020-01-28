By Paul Iyoghojie

A woman Agatha Dunu Igwe has been remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Facility by a Lagos Magistrates’ Court for obtaining the sum of N42 million from the Managing Director of Maydom Pharmaceutical Limited under false pretence.

Police said that Igwe allegedly obtained the money from the complainant on the pretext to use the money to lobby senior officials of a bank to help him to secure a $1 million import finance loan, a claim the police said the accused knew to be false.

Igwe was arrested by the operatives of the Police Special Fraud Unit, PSFU at Ikoyi, Lagos and after investigation by Supol Akio and his team, Igwe was charged before the Igbosere Chief Magistrates’ Court.

She was slammed with a three-count charge of obtaining money under false pretence and stealing.

Police counsel, Supol George Nwosu told the court that the accused, committed the offence between March and May, 2017 at Ilupeju, Lagos.

Nwosu told the court that the accused tricked the complainant and collected N42 million from him to help lobby some officials of the bank to help him secure one million dollar import finance loan from the bank.

He said that the complainant decided to report the matter to the police when Igwe could not secure the loan facility and did not refund the N42 million.

Nwosu said the offences the accused committed were punishable under sections 411, 324 and 287 of the criminal law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged offence in the court and Chief Magistrate O.O Oshin granted her N500, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum who must have N1 million in their bank account.

Oshin adjourned the case till 24 February, 2020 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at the Kirikiri Correctional facility till she perfected the bail conditions.