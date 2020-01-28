Trump’s plan unveiled in Washington D.C Tuesday, as his impeachment trial was going on, calls for a state of Palestine with a capital in east Jerusalem.
The plan calls for the recognition of Israeli settlements in the West Bank in exchange for a four-year freeze on new settlement activity. It will double the territory under the control of the Palestinians, Trump said.
Trump also said that the U.S. will “proudly” open an embassy in the new Palestinian capital. He claimed that the plan would lead to $50 billion in new commercial investment in Palestine and that “if executed well” it could create one million new Palestinian jobs.
“This is an unprecedented and highly significant development,” Trump said on Tuesday during the press conference with Netanyahu.
“Mr. Prime Minister, thank you for having the courage to take this big step forward.”
Palestinian leaders have refused to engage with the White House and are not expected to accept the deal.
What do you think?