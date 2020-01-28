US President Donald Trump has unveiled his long-awaited Middle East peace plan, with Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu by his side. Conspicuously missing are Palestinian leaders, who are most likely to stamp the plan, DOD.

Trump’s plan unveiled in Washington D.C Tuesday, as his impeachment trial was going on, calls for a state of Palestine with a capital in east Jerusalem.

The plan calls for the recognition of Israeli settlements in the West Bank in exchange for a four-year freeze on new settlement activity. It will double the territory under the control of the Palestinians, Trump said.

Trump also said that the U.S. will “proudly” open an embassy in the new Palestinian capital. He claimed that the plan would lead to $50 billion in new commercial investment in Palestine and that “if executed well” it could create one million new Palestinian jobs.

“This is an unprecedented and highly significant development,” Trump said on Tuesday during the press conference with Netanyahu.

“Mr. Prime Minister, thank you for having the courage to take this big step forward.”

Palestinian leaders have refused to engage with the White House and are not expected to accept the deal.