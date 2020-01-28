Nollywood Actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham has advised women to leave any toxic relationship they might be in now before it becomes too late.

The Alakada Reloaded star gave this advise following the death by hanging sentence an Abuja court handed Maryam Sanda who stabbed her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, to death after an argument in their home in Abuja in November 2017.

Posting a video of Maryam and Bilyaminu looking happy on their wedding day, Toyin who said she had been weeping since the verdict was handed, advised people to leave relationships when it is not working.

She caption the posts, ”They were happy…Pls leave if it’s not working…They will mock you but please just leave…God….I’m heartbroken….I’m so down…….Don’t care about what people will say cos people will always talk……GOD please for the baby.”

In another she wrote, “it’s not working please leave…..I’m heartbroken…The baby….GOD please…..I have never cried like this pls ALLAH”