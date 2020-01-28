Nigerian highlife singer, songwriter and graphic designer Adekunle Kosoko, known professionally as Adekunle Gold, turned 33 today January 28, 2020, and his wife Simi has written him a lovely piece already. She took to Instagram to write:

Happy birthday, Love mi. I promise to lick ur face, twerk for you, listen to your songs, let you lick my face, argue about stupid movies, tickle the fuck outta you, talk about nice books, strip, stop you from dancing, and tell you I love you as much and as often as possible. So help me God. I love you. in a big manner.

AG as he is fondly called also penned a note to himself and shared a photo of himself swimming:

Here I am, a year older today and at peace. My life is somebody’s fairytale and I am super thankful that God is crazy about me. 💙 #AGBabyIsGod’sBaby

The ”Kelegbe Megbe” crooner gained widespread attention after releasing the 2015 hit single “Sade”, a highlife cover of One Direction’s “Story of My Life”. Simi and AG married in 2019, after a long term relationship.