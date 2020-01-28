Amb. Adnan Bostaji, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, has met with the First Lady, Aisha Buhari with a view to strengthening humanitarian cooperation with her Future Assured Programme.

This is aimed at meeting the needs of displaced persons.

This was made known in a statement by the Media and Communications Department of the Embassy of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the embassy, the Ambassador and the First Lady discussed ways of enhancing cooperation in terms of the humanitarian and relief aid which the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia offers.

It stated that they also discussed the aid which her Buhari’s foundation offers through its Future Assured program were discussed.

In stated that the First Lady also commended the aid which the Government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, as well the Crown Prince, had offered to Nigeria’s North-East.

She also affirmed the strength of the friendly and historical ties between both countries, according to the embassy.

The humanitarian interventions were in line with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s contributions to assisting refugees and displaced persons globally.

On Dec. 17, 2019, the kingdom announced the provision of more than 17 billion dollars to fund refugees and displaced persons across the globe.