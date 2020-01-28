Some residents around the office of the late Alhaji Fatai Yusuf popularly called ‘Oko Oloyun’ said that they had not witnessed any protests against his operations.

The popular trado-medical is described as a generous philanthropist during his lifetime and would be missed by many, mostly the needy.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), residents said that they were not aware that some of the people who invested in his Ponzi scheme called `Option C’ ever staged a protest after his untimely death.

They insisted that if there had been any protest, the family would have invited the police to beef up security around the office to forestall any breakdown of law and order there.

Mr. Segun Rasheed, an Okada rider who patrols around the deceased’s office said that he had been transporting passengers to the office daily since his demise. He said that he had never come across a gathering of people claiming that they were duped and wanted their money back from any scheme.

He added that he was not aware that the deceased was operating any Ponzi scheme during his lifetime.

“I did not notice anything out of the ordinary since Yusuf’s death. The area has been calm and his office locked temporarily because of his death,” he said.