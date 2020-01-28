The Federal High Court, Abuja, has on Tuesday, varied the bail conditions of Abdulrasheed Maina, ex-chairman, defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT).

Justice Okon Abang, who gave the ruling, admitted Maina to bail condition in the sum of N500 million with a surety in the like sum who must be a serving senator. The judge ruled that the surety, who should not have a criminal case pending in any court, must have a landed property fully developed in either Maitama, Asokoro, Katampe or Central Business Districts of Abuja with a certificate of occupancy attached as evidence.

Abdul-Rasheed Maina is being charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 12-count charge bordering on money laundering, among others.

The presiding judge also ruled that the senator though would always come to the court at every adjourned date, the lawmaker only needed to come and sign a court register that would be opened at the registry.

Earlier, Justice Abang had, on Nov. 26, admitted Abdulrasheed Maina to bail in the sum of N1 billion. He ordered that Maina must produce two sureties who must be serving senators. The two lawmakers, according to the judge, must not be standing any criminal trial in any court in the country and must have landed property at Maitama or Asokoro area of Abuja. He also ruled that the two sureties, who must be prepared for an N500 million bond each, must always be in court with the defendant at each adjourned date.

However, Maina had been unable to meet the bail conditions. Maina’s counsel then applied for the variation of the bail conditions.

Justice Abang had noted that with the facts placed before the court, the application of the defendant ought not to have been granted.

“But in the past few adjournments, I watched the conduct of the defendant. He is calm and has not interrupted the proceedings of the court. Maybe he has realised that the court is bound to do justice in the case. I am inclined, though, reluctantly to vary the bail conditions in this matter,” he said.