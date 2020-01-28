Popular OAP Toke Makinwa has shared her thoughts on divorce and domestic violence, reacting to the recent death sentence of an alleged husband killer.

The media personality who advocated for people to walk away from their marriages when it’s no longer working, insisted that “nobody is worth throwing the rest of your life in jail or even worse a death sentence for”.

Recall that Maryam Sanda was sentenced to death by hanging on Monday for allegedly killing her husband after she caught him cheating.

Toke Makinwa noted that though most people say that divorce is not an option, a sin and not in our tradition, they will however only cry when one “throws his or her life away”.

She tweeted; “I know some conversations are tough but they must be had, nobody is worth throwing the rest of your life in jail or even worse, a death sentence, anger is evil, choose your mental health and walk away always. It’s hard, it’s tough but one minute of anger can take away everything

They say divorce is not an option and it’s a sin, and it’s not our tradition but if you die or kill someone cos of anger, the same people that “said”will only cry with you as you throw your life away, try separation first and if things don’t get better, choose you

Life is tough, people are angry, there is frustration in the land. The only sanity you can guarantee is yours. If someone is threatening your peace pls separate from them, at least you can both be alive to raise your kids, and maybe one day find a resolve, stop testing yourself”.