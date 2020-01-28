Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, veteran stars of the TLC series 90 Day Fiancé, have gotten married months after they amused the world with their love story on the reality show.

Their wedding took place today, January 27, along Airport road in Lagos.

Micheal, a young Yoruba man, proposed to Angela, an older Caucasian woman and their love story saw Angela visit Nigeria to meet her in-laws in the village.

Their relationship had a lot of ups and downs including Michael’s K-1 visa, but both stars are fighting for their relationship and have no plans of splitting up anytime soon.

Michael had earlier received the results of the K-1 visa interview that the reality couple had been preparing for over the last few years of their relationship, and he was sadly denied.

However, Angela isn’t ready to give up her Nigerian beau of the last three years and is still trying to work out a way to get him to the U.S. so they can start their life together as a married couple.

The lovers allegedly decided to attempt to resolve Michael’s K-1 visa problems by getting married in Nigeria.