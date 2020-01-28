By Adejoke Adeleye

An international based Association, Aviary’s Association Worldwide, Gateway Chapter has called on Ogun State and individuals to stand up and help the needy, most especially, Stella Obasanjo Foundation in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The President of the Association Mr Tunde Elegbede, who spoke with newsmen in Abeokuta during the Association’s courtesy visit to the foundation to assess challenges facing it, charged the government to try harder on its social programmes.

Elegbede said he believed in helping and building people than drink and eat.

In his brief history of the Association, Elegbede hinted that the association was three years old and in the process of marking its 3rd anniversary,they decided to visit the foundation to know how they could be of help.

He also noted that government alone cannot do it, hence, all must join hands.

“Today is our third anniversary (Aviary Association Worldwide, Gateway Chapter) and we asked ourselves what we can do instead of drinking and eating, then we decided to come here to donate some relief items to Stella Obasanjo Foundation.

“I will like to plead with our govt to try harder, although the government is trying but they need to do more because the biggest investment one can have is investing in humanity and not mere structures”, he said.