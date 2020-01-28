Osun State has recorded two cases of Lassa mammarenavirus.

This development was confirmed by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu and the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Health, Dr. Olasiji Olamiju.

The cabinet members who spoke to newsmen in Osogbo, said adequate measures have been put in place to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

Isamotu stated that all hands were on deck to check the spread of the disease as he revealed that the affected persons are currently getting medical treatment at Obafemi Awolowo Teaching Hospital in Ile-Ife and Ilesa.

Lassa mammarenavirus is an arenavirus that causes Lassa hemorrhagic fever, a type of viral hemorrhagic fever, in humans and other primates. Many of those infected by the virus do not develop symptoms. When symptoms occur they typically include fever, weakness, headaches, vomiting, and muscle pains.