The Lagos State Task Force on Land Grabbers (LSTFLG) has dislodged some unnamed persons suspected to be land grabbers from a portion of land measuring 1339.564 square metres situated on Iju Road in Agege Local government Area, in continuation of the zero tolerance posture of the Sanwo-Olu administration against land grabbing in Lagos State.

According to a statement signed by Bakare Bukola, Principal Public Affairs Officer of the agency, the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, who is also Chairman of the Special Task Force on Land Grabbers, disclosed this over the weekend while reviewing the report of the enforcement exercise carried out on Friday, 24 January by officials of the Land Grabber Taskforce and policemen attached to State Taskforce on Environment and Special Offences Enforcement Unit.

He stated that the suspected land grabbers had forcefully encroached and seized the land belonging to the Estate of one Mr Moshood Olatokunbo (Late) and prevented his widow, Mrs. Olabisi Olatokunbo and other Administrators of the Estate, from taking possession of the land.

The Chairman LSTFLG, explained that Mrs. Olabisi Olatokunbo had petitioned his office through her solicitors to report the persistent encroachment and disruption of work on the land by land grabbers, demanding justice and the right to take possession of her inheritance.

According to him, “the dislodgment and enforcement exercise is as a result of the investigation carried out by the State Land Grabber Taskforce on the petition written against Mr. Fatai Okesiji and Mr. Lai Omotola of Master Reality International Concepts Limited, the alleged land grabbers”.

While explaining the operation protocol of the Taskforce, Mr Onigbanjo stated that officials of LSTFLG on receiving the petition from Mrs Olatokunbo, swung into action to establish the veracity or otherwise of the petition.

“The outcome of the painstaking investigation showed that the petitioner is the rightful owner of the land having submitted a verified original deed of assignment, composite survey plan and approved building plan whereas, the respondents could not come up with any authentic document to back up their claim to the land”, the Chairman disclosed.

Mr Onigbanjo, SAN further explained that the LSTLG during the dislodgement exercise pulled down all illegal structures erected by the suspected land grabbers adding that the land has since been returned to the rightful owner immediately after the exercise.

The Chairman, also noted that the State Taskforce on Land Grabbers has been re-energized and positioned to swiftly attend to all petitions and conduct proper investigation concerning any case of land grabbing. He added that taskforce will not condone perpetration of any act inimical to the laws of the State.

While urging members of the public to bring to the attention of the Taskforce on Land Grabbers any issue bordering on land grabbing by addressing such petition to his office or by calling the listed hotlines 0909 666 7123, 0902 008 5005, he advised residents especially land and property owners in the State to perfect title documents as well as all other legal documents pertaining to their properties.

He noted that this, will help dissuade land grabbers from their illicit trade and ensure easy administration of justice in the event that such properties are encroached upon.