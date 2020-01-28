The Los Angeles Lakers NBA match against LA Clippers, has been postponed in deference to their departed legend Kobe Bryant.

The match was scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the Staples Center.

“The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday,” the National Basketball Association said..

The game will be rescheduled for a later date.

Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash at the age of 41, spent 20 years with the Lakers. He started his distinguished career at the club and also ended it there when he retired in 2016. He won 5 NBA championships with the club.