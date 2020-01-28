Nigeria’s Federal Government is set to demolish more buildings on Lagos-Ibadan expressway in ongoing reconstruction of the expressway.

Funsho Adebiyi, Director of Highways, South West, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, told newsmen on Tuesday during a tour of the road, including the Ikorodu-Sagamu Road and Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonshoki expressway, said the reconstruction of the road had been include interchanges and flyovers.

He said in a report by the PUNCH that the inclusion of interchanges and flyovers warranted the need for demolition of structures and buildings along some axis of the road to give room for the new developments.

According to him, some buildings had been marked but that some other structures would go down.

More to come…