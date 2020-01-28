Former President Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated with Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa on the occasion of his 54th birthday celebration.

In a goodwill message he personally signed, the former President prayed to Almighty God to grant Governor Dickson more favour and long life.

The message read: “I felicitate with you, your family and friends as you mark your 54th birthday. Life is the greatest of all gifts God has given to man.

“It is therefore a thing of joy that God has kept you in good health, and blessed you with success in life.

“As you celebrate, my family and I wish you more glory and pray God’s grace will continue to sustain you on the lanes of favour and sound health,” the statement reads.”