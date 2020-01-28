More than 800,000 fans have signed a petition to replace the NBA logo with an image of Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people in California on Sunday.

‘With the untimely and unexpected passing of the great Kobe Bryant please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalize him forever as the new NBA Logo,‘ read the Change.Org petition, which was posted by a Nick M. of Vancouver, British Columbia.

So far, the petition has over 800,000 signatures.

The current logo is a silhouette of fellow Lakers legend Jerry West, who expressed in the past that he would not mind if the logo was changed. The logo was designed by Alan Siegel. Except for a small change to the font, which was introduced in 2017, the NBA has used its iconic tri-color logo since 1971.

Kobe Bryant died alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others when his chopper crashed in Calabasas, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.