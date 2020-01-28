Labster, a Danish virtual laboratory simulation company, on Tuesday donated 10 laptop computers to Oriwu Senior Model College, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The donation was presented by Mr Bayode Olawunmi, the 2018 Guinness Book of Record holder in a Marathon Reading Aloud contest, who had partnered with Labster over the years.

Olawunmi, also Chief Executive Officer of I Read Afrika Foundation, said that the gesture was to enable academically disadvantaged Nigerian students get further exposure to e-learning.

He said that the computer laptops were meant to familiarise students with Biology, Physics and Chemistry practicals by exploring Labster virtual laboratory.

According to him, most public schools in the country lack well-equipped laboratories.

He said that the exercise would provide students with high-quality science education in a safe environment and at a low cost.

Labster platform gives students access to realistic laboratory experience which will enable them to perform experiments and practice their skills in a fun and risk-free learning environment.

“This donation is with six months free access to Labster training platform for the students; I will train the teachers on how to engage the students on the platform while they in turn train the students.

“This virtual practical platform on Labster.com will expose the students to a form of e-learning because, in Africa, we are 100 years behind the rest of the world academically.

“Most of the materials found on the Labster virtual reality practical platform are not available in schools here in the country, so this offers the students the opportunity to learn wider.

“When the students are exposed to this, they will begin to enjoy sciences and thirst to know,” he said.

Olawunmi said that more schools in the state would still benefit from the donation later as discussions are ongoing with the Lagos State government.

He urged the students to explore the Internet and tap from its wealth of knowledge in order to broaden their knowledge on all fields of life.

“We will still make donations to three more schools; I am committed to this because I want to bridge the learning gap between Nigerian students and their colleagues in the other parts of the world.

In her response, Mrs Abiodun Ogunniyi, the principal of the school, appreciated the kind gesture extended toward the school, adding that the school had also been engaging the students in e-learning in the past 5 years.

Ogunniyi said that this would also compliment the students’ knowledge as conscious efforts would be made to ensure the students utilise the computers to their advantage.

“We appreciate this donation and efforts made by the state government to ensure our students are exposed to e-learning.

“We promise to ensure the school rank amongst the best in the state and beyond,” she said.