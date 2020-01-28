Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora also known as Ceec has taken a swipe on her fellow housemate, Khloe, and many others who have criticised Nigerians that are mourning the tragic death of NBA Legend, Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

Koko in a post shared on her Instagram stories on Monday described Nigerians mourning Kobe as hypocrites. Read here.

In her reaction, Ceec took to her InstaSory saying it is ridiculous that in a time such as this people still feel the need to ”spew negativity.”

Read her post below;