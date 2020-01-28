By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has appreciated award-winning singer Angelique Kidjo for dedicating her fourth Grammy win to him.

The ‘Ye’ crooner took to his Social media page to share a video of the legendary singer dedicating the Grammy award to him.

Burna expressed his love for the singer and also appreciated everyone that rooted for him. He also promised to wow the world as he has a new project coming

Sharing the video, he wrote; “I love you forever @angeliquekidjo and every single person that rooted for me, I don’t take any of it lightly! The world get ready cause we’re all coming! #FOOTONNECK2020”

Angelique Kidjo defeated Burna Boy, Altin Gün, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley, Nathalie Joachim & Spektral Quartet to win the award on Sunday.

Kidjo won, for the fourth time, leaving Burna Boy still waiting to win his first.

However, Kidjo saluted Burna Boy and said that he is changing Africa.