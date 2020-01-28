By Adejoke Adeleye

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has commiserated with victims of the fire incident that gutted the popular Sabo Market in Sagamu on Tuesday.

The Governor, who had just returned from his working visit to the UK where he attended the UK-Africa Investment Summit 2020 and a number of meetings, was called in the middle of the night about the incident.

According to him, he immediately put a call through to the Emergency Unit to quickly respond to the fire, thinking the fire is yet to spread.

Abiodun, early Tuesday morning, was at the scene of the fire for an on-the-spot assessment, to get first hand details of the situation.

He, however, promised the victims speedy intervention from his government, as he said he would be liaising with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and market leaders on providing some relief that would cushion their losses.