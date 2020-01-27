Lagos State Government says Opay, Gokada and other e-riders are also banned from plying routes in the affected six Local Governments and nine Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs.
The government, on Monday officially banned okada and tricycle riders in six Local Governments, LGs and and nine LCDAs of the state.
For People asking: “What of Opay, Gokada and the rest, are they part of this?”
Lagos State Govt says YES. All forms of Commercial Motorcycles are included.
